Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

PKOH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 837,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

