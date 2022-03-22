Parker Investment Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,049,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 159,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

