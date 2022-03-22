Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.49. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,292 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

