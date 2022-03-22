Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $848,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.
