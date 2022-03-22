PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Harrington Investments INC’s 8th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,614,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.88. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

