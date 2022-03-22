PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12,086.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,030.2% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $191.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

