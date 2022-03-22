PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Credit Suisse Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

PBF opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

