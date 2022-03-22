PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.57 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of 457.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,202.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.