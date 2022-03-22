P&F Industries (PFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

About P&F Industries (Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.