PFG Advisors Has $337,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

AMAT opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

