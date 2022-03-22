PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

