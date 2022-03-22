PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.