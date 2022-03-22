PFG Advisors Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,797,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.89 and a twelve month high of $93.26.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT)
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.