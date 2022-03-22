PFG Advisors Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $11,797,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.89 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.