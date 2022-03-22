PFG Advisors Takes $220,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

NYSE FDX opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

