Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.15 billion and the lowest is $25.25 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $115.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 31,614,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,344,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

