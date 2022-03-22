Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.