Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.