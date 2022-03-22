Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.