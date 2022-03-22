Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $843,883.45 and $12.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.11 or 1.00106811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00066244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00296945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00136693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00274096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,003,893 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

