Piershale Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.