Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

PDD stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -534.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.