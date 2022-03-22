Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.12 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

