Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $247,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $191.62 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

