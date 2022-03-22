Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $259,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,720,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,726,000 after buying an additional 553,565 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

