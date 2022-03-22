Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.97 and a 200-day moving average of $220.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

