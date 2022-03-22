Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $251.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

