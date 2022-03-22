Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

PPSI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.