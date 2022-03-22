PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. PJT Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 157,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

