Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$38.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.63 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

