Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to announce $7.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 million and the lowest is $7.37 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $33.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,452. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

