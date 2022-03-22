ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.92 Million

Analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $22.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.84 million to $30.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $56.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $52.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
