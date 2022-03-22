ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.
NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
