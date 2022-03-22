ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.