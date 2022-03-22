PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 98 ($1.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.97. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of £579.46 million and a PE ratio of 20.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

