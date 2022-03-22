Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. 78,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

