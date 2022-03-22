Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.13. Prudential shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 5,751 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.41) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

