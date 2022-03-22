PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3547 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of PPERY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.