PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3547 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PPERY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

