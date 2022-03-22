Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.14

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (AOMOY)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.