PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.38 Million

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $34,705.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00036718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00107344 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.