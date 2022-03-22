Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce $9.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $9.24 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $4,151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 70.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 74.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 252,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,061. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

