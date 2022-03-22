PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $634,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

