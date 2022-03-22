Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0001 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $4,615.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.00 or 0.07000898 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,821.21 or 0.99729458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00042616 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

