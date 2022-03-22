PVH (PVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in PVH by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

