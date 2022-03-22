Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nokia Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOK. Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.30 on Monday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

