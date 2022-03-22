Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $692.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $44.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $693.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $451.60 and a 1 year high of $697.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,325 shares of company stock worth $10,305,253. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

