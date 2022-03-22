Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

