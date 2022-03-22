QUAI DAO Market Capitalization Tops $960,068.67 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $960,068.67 and $314,434.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

