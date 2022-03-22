Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

