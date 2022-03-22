Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £675,850.02 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

About Range Resources (LON:RRL)

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

