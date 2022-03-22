Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 50,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RPD stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

