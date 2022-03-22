Raymond James Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $5.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

BTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 683,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in B2Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 602,811 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

